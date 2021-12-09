Vijay’s ‘Master’ and Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ most tweeted-about movies in India in 2021

Vijay in ‘Master’ and Ajith in ‘Valimai’

09 December 2021 11:25 IST

Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ and and Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ make up the rest of the top five

After south Indian stars Vijay and Mahesh Babu dominated the entertainment tweets for the year, south Indian movies, especially Tamil, make a clean sweep of the most tweeted-about movies of 2021 in India.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Vijay’s Master and Beast, Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Ajith’s Valimai and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab make up the top five.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read | Vijay’s ‘Beast’ first look update is top Indian Entertainment tweet of 2021

*Methodology: Ranked by most Tweeted hashtags by total authors using this hashtag on Twitter in India between Jan 1 - Nov 15, 2021

Most Tweeted about movies in India in 2021:

1) #Master: Owing to the anticipation inspired by the delay in its release, #Master was the most Tweeted South Indian movie of 2020. When the movie was released earlier this year, Vijay’s fans found another reason to connect. Fans expressed their love for the actor’s action-packed performance and the movie’s music, making it the most Tweeted about movie of the year.

2) #Valimai: Conversations about the Ajith Kumar starrer #Valimai made its way across Twitter timelines as fans enjoyed the movie’s promo release, and continued to talk about the developments around its making throughout the year. They even went as far as to make a case for a Hindi version of the film, booking it a spot as one of the most talked-about movies of the year.

3) #Beast: Vijay’s fans clearly had a busy year on Twitter. After celebrating the success of #Master, fans engaged in conversations about the actor’s upcoming #Beast. We know that the movie’s first look had them gushing over the actor, and the latest news about the movie kept them talking about it throughout the year.

4) #JaiBhim: 2021, among other things, was also the year of OTTs. With theatres still out-of-action for most of the year, several movies were released on streaming platforms. Suriya Sivakumar’s #JaiBhim, a critically acclaimed legal drama about caste struggles, received high praise from cinema lovers on Twitter.

5) #VakeelSaab: Pawan Kalyan-starrer #VakeelSaab, which was a Telugu remake of the Hindi movie Pink, won the hearts of Telugu cinema lovers and of course, they took to Twitter to talk about it. Fans Tweeted about the thought-provoking storyline and compelling performances, making it one of the most Tweeted-about movies of the year.