Vijay’s ‘Leo’ releases globally; Chennai caught up in the hype

October 19, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Actor Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’ released all over the world today and celebrations were rampant in Chennai as well, as fans flocked to theatres

Despite the absence of early morning shows at 4 am and 7 am, theatres opened to housefull shows at 9 am at centres like Kasi, Rohini, Udhayam and several multiplexes.

Just a day before the release, most well-known theatres in the city and elsewhere were still negotiating terms of how to share revenue with the producer and distributors. This meant that the advance booking of tickets, which usually opens a few days prior to the release, was postponed until an agreement was reached between stakeholders, despite facing extraordinary pressure from fans.

