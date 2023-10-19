HamberMenu
Vijay’s ‘Leo’ releases globally; Chennai caught up in the hype

Vijay’s ‘Leo’ releases globally; Chennai caught up in the hype

Despite the absence of early morning shows at 4 am and 7 am in Tamil Nadu, theatres opened to housefull shows at 9 am at centres like Kasi, Rohini, Udhayam and several multiplexes

October 19, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’ released all over the world today and celebrations were rampant in Chennai as well, as fans flocked to theatres

'Leo' movie review: A fiery Vijay valiantly tries to keep afloat Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest film yet

Despite the absence of early morning shows at 4 am and 7 am, theatres opened to housefull shows at 9 am at centres like Kasi, Rohini, Udhayam and several multiplexes.

Actor Vijay fans outside Sri Brinda cinema hall, Perambur dance and rejoice at the theatrical release of ‘Leo’ on Thursday

Actor Vijay fans outside Sri Brinda cinema hall, Perambur dance and rejoice at the theatrical release of ‘Leo’ on Thursday | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Just a day before the release, most well-known theatres in the city and elsewhere were still negotiating terms of how to share revenue with the producer and distributors. This meant that the advance booking of tickets, which usually opens a few days prior to the release, was postponed until an agreement was reached between stakeholders, despite facing extraordinary pressure from fans.

Read The Hindu’s review of the film!

Voiceover: Lalitha Ranjani

Video: Thamodharan Bharath & S. Shiva Raj

Production: S. Shiva Raj

