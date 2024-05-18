Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ VFX completed; Venkat Prabhu shares update

Director Venkat Prabhu has shared a new update on his upcoming film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) starring Vijay in the lead.

The director took to X to share that the VFX work with Vijay has been wrapped up. He also shared a photograph featuring the actor surrounded by what looks like multiple sensors and cameras.

The visual effects for GOAT are by Los Angeles-based Lola Visual Effects LLC. The visual effects company had previously worked on multiple Marvel films like Ant-Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Winter Soldier as well as other famous titles like Game Of Thrones and Suicide Squad.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment, GOAT’s music score is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The star-studded cast includes Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer. The film will be released on September 5, 2024, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.