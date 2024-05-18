GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ VFX completed; Venkat Prabhu shares update

The film also stars Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer

Updated - May 18, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 05:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still featuring Vijay at the VFX shoot of ‘GOAT’

A still featuring Vijay at the VFX shoot of ‘GOAT’ | Photo Credit: @vp_offl/X

Director Venkat Prabhu has shared a new update on his upcoming film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) starring Vijay in the lead.

The director took to X to share that the VFX work with Vijay has been wrapped up. He also shared a photograph featuring the actor surrounded by what looks like multiple sensors and cameras.

Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ to release on September 5

The visual effects for GOAT are by Los Angeles-based Lola Visual Effects LLC. The visual effects company had previously worked on multiple Marvel films like Ant-Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Winter Soldier as well as other famous titles like Game Of Thrones and Suicide Squad.

Vijay, Venkat Prabhu wish to resurrect Vijayakant using AI in ‘G.O.A.T,’ reveals Premalatha

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment, GOAT’s music score is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The star-studded cast includes Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer. The film will be released on September 5, 2024, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

