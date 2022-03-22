Vijay’s ‘Beast’ to release on April 13
Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in important roles
The release date for Vijay’s upcoming action-thriller Beast has been confirmed as April 13.
Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson, Beast also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the film, and two songs from the soundtrack, Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana, are already popular.
The release of Beast will coincide with K.G.F: Chapter 2, which is scheduled for a pan-Indian release on April 14.
Vijay was last seen in Master . Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film hit the screens last year and opened to favourable reviews from critics and audiences alike. On the work front, Vijay will be next teaming up with Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally for his upcoming yet-untitled project, to be produced by Dil Raju.
