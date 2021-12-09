Vijay’s ‘Beast’ first look update is top Indian Entertainment tweet of 2021

Vijay in ‘Beast’

Mahesh Babu’s post about resuming work for his film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is the most Quote Tweeted in entertainment this year

Twitter has released its annual date on top Indian entertainments tweets of the year.

In 2021, south Indian stars Vijay and Mahesh Babu come out tops over their Bollywood counterparts.

While the most retweeted and liked tweet in Indian entertainment was Vijay’s post unveiling the first look of his next Tamil film Beast (directed by Nelson), the most quoted tweet was Mahesh Babu’s update on resuming work for his Telugu outing, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The official release from Twitter India reads: “In 2021, entertainment enthusiasts waited eagerly for theatre releases as strong titles including #Master and #VakeelSaab were scheduled to hit the market. In fact, fans of Tamil and Telugu films dominated entertainment conversations on Twitter this year, as they have over the last two years. It is little surprise then that the service launched a dedicated emoji for #TamilSpaces to acknowledge these voices. Here’s a look at what kept India entertained and connected, #OnlyOnTwitter.”

Most Retweeted and Liked Tweet in entertainment: Vijay’s (@actorvijay) Tweet unveiling the first look of #Beast

*Methodology: Identified based on the number of Retweets/Likes by Twitter accounts in India between Jan 1 - Nov 15, 2021

Vijay, who enjoys massive popularity on Twitter, took to the service to share the first look of his highly-anticipated, upcoming film #Beast.

The actor’s fans made it the most Retweeted and Liked Tweet in entertainment in India. This isn’t the first time Vijay has received such adulation, as last year as well, the actor’s selfie with his fans was the most retweeted tweet in entertainment.

Most Quote Tweeted in entertainment: Mahesh Babu’s (@urstrulyMahesh) Tweet about resuming work for #SarkaruVaariPaata

Methodology: *Number of Quote Tweets by Indian authors between Jan 1 - Nov 15, 2021, including QTs of Tweets that were authored any time after Jan 1, 2020.

When Mahesh Babu decided to resume the shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, he tweeted this update. Excited fans of the star made it the most Quote Tweeted in entertainment in 2021.