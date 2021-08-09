Vijay’s ‘Beast’ adds Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Kochacko to cast

Aparna Das, Yogi Babu and theatre actor Ankur Ajit Vikal are some of the others who will be starring in the action-drama, helmed by Nelson

The cast of Vijay’s Beast, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maaran under his banner Sun Pictures, is getting bigger. The film also has Anirudh Ravichander compose the music.

After Pooja Hegde was revealed to be the female lead, now the film has added director Selvaraghavan — as an actor — to its cast.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Kochacko has also come on board, and he’s expected to play one of the antagonists in the projects along with Selvaraghavan.

Another Malayalam star Aparna Das and theatre actor Ankur Ajit Vikal, who has been seen in several Hindi projects, are part of the cast too. Sun Pictures also announced that Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Bollywood comedy actor Lilliput Faruiqui will be starring in Beast.

The first couple of schedules of the filming took place in Georgia and Chennai recently. Shooting is progressing at a brisk pace and more cast updates are expected soon.