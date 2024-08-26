ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayakant’s son Shanmuga Pandian teams up with Sarathkumar for director Ponram’s next

Updated - August 26, 2024 04:49 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 04:46 pm IST

The film also stars Kaali Venkat, and Kalki Raja

The Hindu Bureau

From the pooja ceremony of Shanmuga Pandian’s next film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the occasion of late veteran actor Vijayakant’s birthday anniversary, his son Shanmuga Pandian’s next film has been launched. Ponram of Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan fame will helm the untitled film.

ADVERTISEMENT

I want to become like my dad, says Vijayakanth’s son Shanmuga Pandian

Sarathkumar, who has shared screen space with Vijayakanth in films like Captain Prabhakaran, Pulan Visaranai, Pudhu Padagan and Sandhana Kaatru is also playing an important role in the upcoming film. The film also stars Kaali Venkat, and Kalki Raja.

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film which will have lyrics by Yugabharathi and Snekan. The film’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Balasubramaniem, art director Saravana Abiraman and editor Dinesh Ponraj. The film will be bankrolled by Star Cinemas.

Vijayakanth’s son Shanmuga Pandian to play the lead in ‘Padai Thalaivan’

Meanwhile, Shanmuga Pandian’s comeback film Padai Thalaivan after his last outing Madurai Veeran (2018), is all set to hit theatres in September. Helmed by U Anbu, who has previously made films like Walter (2020) and Rekhla (2022), Padai Thalaivan also starsdirector and actor Kasthuri Raja, Yamini Chander, the granddaughter of veteran filmmaker AC Tirulokchander, Munishkanth, and Rishi Rithvik.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US