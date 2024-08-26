Vijayakant’s son Shanmuga Pandian teams up with Sarathkumar for director Ponram’s next

On the occasion of late veteran actor Vijayakant’s birthday anniversary, his son Shanmuga Pandian’s next film has been launched. Ponram of Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan fame will helm the untitled film.

Sarathkumar, who has shared screen space with Vijayakanth in films like Captain Prabhakaran, Pulan Visaranai, Pudhu Padagan and Sandhana Kaatru is also playing an important role in the upcoming film. The film also stars Kaali Venkat, and Kalki Raja.

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film which will have lyrics by Yugabharathi and Snekan. The film’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Balasubramaniem, art director Saravana Abiraman and editor Dinesh Ponraj. The film will be bankrolled by Star Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Shanmuga Pandian’s comeback film Padai Thalaivan after his last outing Madurai Veeran (2018), is all set to hit theatres in September. Helmed by U Anbu, who has previously made films like Walter (2020) and Rekhla (2022), Padai Thalaivan also starsdirector and actor Kasthuri Raja, Yamini Chander, the granddaughter of veteran filmmaker AC Tirulokchander, Munishkanth, and Rishi Rithvik.