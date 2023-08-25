HamberMenu
Vijayakanth’s son Shanmuga Pandian to play the lead in ‘Padai Thalaivan’

The film also stars Kasthuri Raja, Munishkanth, A Venkatesh and Yamini Chander

August 25, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Padai Thalaivan’

A poster of ‘Padai Thalaivan’ | Photo Credit: @iVijayakant/Twitter

Veteran actor Vijayakanth, on the occasion of his birthday, has unveiled the title of his son Shanmuga Pandian’s next project. Titled Padai Thalaivan, the film’s title glimpse was released by Vijayakanth via Twitter.

Directed by U Anbu, the film will have music by Ilaiyaraaja. The legendary composer, who has composed music for several of Vijayakanth’s iconic films like Vaidehi Kathirunthal, Amman Kovil Kizhakale, Sethupathi IPS, Chatriyan, Captain Prabhakaran and Chinna Gounder, is composing music for the actor’s son for the first time. Interestingly, Shanmuga Pandian’s debut film Sagaptham featured music by Ilaiyaaraja’s son Karthik Raja.

Padai Thalaivan, also starring Kasthuri Raja, Munishkanth, A Venkatesh and Yamini Chander, is produced by Director’s Cinemaas, With cinematography by SR Sathish Kumar, Elayaraja S is in charge of the film’s editing. 

