‘Vijay would be ideal as The Professor’: ‘Money Heist’ director Alex Rodrigo

Spanish crime thriller Money Heist on Netflix is a rage in India, with the latest season of the show also among the most-watched in the country during lockdown.

Several rumours have been abound that an Indian version of the show will soon be under production, with reports that everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana have expressed interest in doing the remake. The latter even posted a recent Instagram video declaring that he would make a great Indian ‘Professor’.

However, during a recent interview with Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo on YouTube channel Behindwoods, the filmmaker himself picked Indian actors he’d like to cast in a desi remake of the show.

The director was choosing the stars based on their appearance from pictures shown to him, of the Indian actors from all parts of the country.

Rodrigo picked Tamil actor Vijay as a suitable fit for playing The Professor, and added that Ayushmann Khurrana would be apt as well. He chose Ajith to essay the role of Bogota.

The filmmaker went to choose Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan to play Berlin, Ranveer Singh as Denver, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu to take on the role of Tamayo, and Suriya to play Suarez!

Rodrigo added that he was aware of Money Heist’s incredible fanbase in India thanks to his friend, actress Usha Jadhav, and thanked everyone for their response to the show.