ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay, Venkat Prabhu wish to resurrect Vijayakant using AI in ‘G.O.A.T,’ reveals Premalatha

April 16, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

The DMDK leader added that Vijay expressed his wish to meet the family after the upcoming general elections to further discuss the same

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘The Greatest of All Time’; Vijayakant with Vijay in 1993’s ‘Senthoorapandi’ | Photo Credit: AGS Entertainment and Prime Video

Tamil star Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu are planning on resurrecting late veteran actor and politician Vijayakant using Artificial Intelligence in their upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an exclusive interview with Galatta Media, Vijayakant’s wife and DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth said that Venkat sought the family’s permission to resurrect the late actor in the upcoming film and that Vijay has expressed his wish to meet the family in person after the upcoming general elections to discuss the same.

“I thought of what Captain would have said had he been with us. It was Captain who introduced Vijay in Senthoorapandi, and Captain had huge respect and great love for both Vijay and his father SA Chandrasekhar. That is why even when there were so many directors to work with, he chose to do 17 films with SA Chandrasekhar. If Captain was alive, he would definitely agree for such a request,” said Premalatha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayakant: The man who redefined the ‘act’ in action

“I also know Venkat since he was a child; I have been close to Ilaiyaraaja sir’s family. So, Vijay said he will meet me when the election is over, and I have promised to share good news with them about this,” added the DMDK leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Greatest of All Time is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the first single from the movie, ‘Whistle Podu,’ was released by the makers on Sunday. Notably, the film marks a reunion for Vijay and Yuvan after Pudhiya Geethai (2003).

The film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer. Speculated to be a sci-fi thriller, the film is set to release in theatres this year on September 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is noteworthy to mention that with this film, Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s 2011 blockbuster Mankatha, joins the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and his rival Ajith — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Vijay took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Remembering ‘Captain’ Vijayakant (1952-2023)

Vijayakant was a stalwart who enthralled cinema fans in a career spanning over three decades, and the only actor after M.G.R. to achieve a measure of success in politics with a self-established party. Called affectionately as ‘Captain’ or ‘Puratchi Kalaignar,’ Vijayakant passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on December 28, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US