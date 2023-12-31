ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay, Venkat Prabhu film titled ‘The Greatest Of All Time’; first look out

December 31, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Vijay will portray a dual role in his 68th film slated for release in 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The poster for ‘The Greatest Of All Time’

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu has been titled The Greatest Of All Time.

A first-look poster for the much-awaited venture was released ahead of New Year’s Day.

ALSO READ
Tamil cinema in 2023: From ‘Leo’ and ‘Jailer,’ to comebacks and trends the industry followed this year

As revealed by the poster, Vijay will portray the dual role of pilots in The Greatest Of All Time. “Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light,” the poster reads.

The film, formerly referred to as Thalapathy 68, will be produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment. The music score is supplied by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha besides films like Chennai 600028 and Maanaadu, joins the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and his rival Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

ALSO READ
‘Leo’ success meet | Vijay: There’s only one ‘Superstar’ and only one ‘Thalapathy’

Janaki Soundar’s 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile starred both superstars.

The film will also mark the reunion of Vijay and Yuvan after 2003’s Pudhiya Geethai, which remains their only collaboration to date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US