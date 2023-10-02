Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film goes on floors

October 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s film with Venkat Prabhu has gone on floors. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, the film is produced by Kalapathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director of the film.

And it began!! #Thalapathy68 with all ur love and wishes!!! This is gonna be a fun roller coaster ride!! And all pics and updates after namma #Leo release!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 God is Kind❤️ pic.twitter.com/0G8Zrty2vy — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) October 2, 2023

Venkat Prabhu posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the film has gone on floors, and all the updates related to the film will be posted after the release of Leo, Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Leo also stars Gautam Menon, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and others.

The trailer of Leo is set to come out on October 5, and the highly-anticipated film will hit the screens on October 19. Venkat Prabhu’s previous film was Custody, a cop drama that failed to succeed at the box office. Thalapathy 68 is AG’s 25th production venture, and second collaboration with Vijay after Bigil.