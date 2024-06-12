GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijay Varma-starrer 'Matka King' series starts shooting

The crime thriller show is directed by Nagraj Manjule, known for films such as ‘Fandry’ and ‘Sairat’

Published - June 12, 2024 04:48 pm IST

PTI
‘Matka King’ Poster

‘Matka King’ Poster | Photo Credit: @PrimeVideoIN/X

Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced that its upcoming series Matka King, headlined by Vijay Varma, has commenced filming.

The crime thriller show is directed by Nagraj Manjule, known for films such as Fandry and Sairat. Manjule has also penned the script in collaboration with Abhay Koranne, a press release said.

Matka King is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’. This game takes the city by storm, democratising a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite, according to the official description.

Prime Video announces the premiere date of ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3

The series will also feature Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. Matka King is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

