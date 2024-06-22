ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay turns 50: Makers of ‘GOAT’ celebrate with action-packed glimpse

Updated - June 22, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 12:20 pm IST

‘The Greatest Of All Time’ is helmed by Venkat Prabhu and also stars Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ featuring Vijay in dual roles | Photo Credit: @agsentertainment/YouTube

The first glimpse of Vijay from his upcoming film, Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time, has been released on the occasion of the actor’s 50th birthday.

The makers of the film took to social media to share the 50-second video:

In the video, titled the ‘GOAT Bday Shots’, we are introduced to a high-speed chase sequence that ends with a shot of Vijay in dual roles atop a speeding bike. While the bike is being controlled by a middle-aged, spectacles-wearing Vijay, his pillion is a younger goatee-sporting Vijay who is seen shooting at their pursuers.

The video ends with fast cuts of Vijay in a car, a futuristic device, the actor rushing out of a burning building and a shot from an action sequence. The glimpse has gone viral and has raked up more than two million views in ten hours.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment, GOAT’s music score is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The star-studded cast includes Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer. The film will be released on September 5, 2024, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Watch the ‘GOAT Bday Shots’ here:

