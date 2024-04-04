ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay, Trisha’s ‘Ghilli’ to re-release in theatres on 20th anniversary; new trailer out

April 04, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

The 2004 blockbuster actioner also stars Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Janaki Sabesh, Dhamu and Tanikella Bharani in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay and Trisha in a still from ‘Ghilli’ | Photo Credit: Sri Surya Movies

Twenty years after Velu saved Dhanalakshmi and ended Muthupandi for good, he’s all set to bring his ‘Kabaddi’ swag back to the big screen. Ghilli, the 2004 blockbuster actioner starring Vijay, Trisha and Prakash Raj, is all set to be re-released in theatres on April 20, to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

'Vaaranam Aayiram' to '3': Theatres turn into concerts as the re-release trend grips Tamil cinema

The makers announced the news on Tuesday with a special re-release trailer.

A remake of the 2003 Telugu film Okkadu, starring Mahesh Babu, Bhumika Chawla and Prakash Raj, Ghilli followed the story of a Kabaddi player, Velu (Vijay), who during a trip to play a kabaddi match in Madurai gets embroiled in a world of trouble when he saves a young girl named Dhanalakshmi (Trisha) from a ruthless gang leader named Muthupandi (Prakash).

Also starring Ashish Vidyarthi, Janaki Sabesh, Dhamu and Tanikella Bharani, the film opened to glowing reviews and became a commercial success. To date, Ghilli is widely considered by fans as one of the best films of Vijay and as one of the most re-watchable Tamil films ever.

When Janaki Sabesh and Ashish Vidyarthi had a ‘Ghilli’ reunion

The songs and background score, composed by Vidyasagar, are especially popular; the video songs of “Appadi Podu” and “Kokkara Kokkarakko” have garnered more than 30 million views on YouTube. Notably, Anirudh Ravichander remastered the “Kabaddi” soundtrack from the film for Vijay’s 2021 hit Master.

Written by Bharathan and directed by Dharani, Ghilli had cinematography by Gopinath and editing by B Lenin and VT Vijayan. AM Rathnam produced by film under his Sri Surya Movies banner.

