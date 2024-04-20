GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vijay, Trisha fans delighted as ‘Ghilli’ re-releases in theatres after 20 years

The film is the latest in a line of popular Tamil movies given theatrical re-releases

April 20, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Ghilli’

A still from ‘Ghilli’

Ghilli, the 2004 blockbuster starring Vijay and Trisha, was re-released in select theatres in Tamil Nadu on April 20, coinciding with the film’s 20th anniversary.

Vijay, Trisha’s ‘Ghilli’ to re-release in theatres on 20th anniversary; new trailer out

Social media was rife with videos of fans celebrating in theatres and enjoying the rewatch. The film is the latest in a line of popular and classic Tamil films given theatrical re-runs. Earlier, fan-favorite movies like Vaaranam Aayiram, 3, Aalavandhan, Muthu and others were also re-released in cinemas.

“If this is not coming full circle I don’t know what is Woke up to FDFS BLOCKBUSTER vibes AGAIN 2004♾️2024,” Trisha wrote on Instagram.

‘Vaaranam Aayiram’ to ‘3’: Theatres turn into concerts as the re-release trend grips Tamil cinema

A remake of the 2003 Telugu film Okkadu, Ghilli followed the story of a Kabaddi player, Velu (Vijay), who during a trip to play a kabaddi match in Madurai gets embroiled in a world of trouble when he saves a young girl named Dhanalakshmi (Trisha) from a ruthless gang leader named Muthupandi (Prakash Raj).

Also starring Ashish Vidyarthi, Janaki Sabesh, Dhamu and Tanikella Bharani, the film opened to glowing reviews and became a commercial success. To date, Ghilli is widely considered by fans as one of the best films of Vijay and as one of the most re-watchable Tamil films ever.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.