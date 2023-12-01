Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Train’ with Mysskin goes on floors

December 01, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

Vijay Sethupathi’s film, ‘Train’, with director Mysskin, has gone on floors. The film is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu under his banner V Creations. The film’s shooting commenced post a pooja ceremony, which was attended by the likes of filmmaker Vetrimaaran, and actor and Nadigar Sangam President Nasser. The makers released the film’s first-look as well.

‘Train’ is touted to be an action thriller, with the film’s story set to unveil on a train journey. Vijay Sethupathi is expected to appear in a different avatar, having undergone some transformation for his look. Dimple Hayati is cast in a prominent role, the makers said in a press release.

The film also stars Ira Dayanand, Nassar, Vinay Rai, Bhavana, Sampath Raj, Babloo Prithviraj, KS Ravikumar, Yugi Sethu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Kaniha, Diya Seetipalli, Singam Puli, Sriranjani, Ajay Rathnam, Thrigun Arun, and Raichal Rabecca. Mysskin will compose the film’s music as well.

Fowzia Fathima is the cinematographer while Sri Watson is the film’s editor. V Mayapandi has been roped in as the production designer. Kalaippuli S Thanu is also producing Max, starring Sudeep. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and also starring Katrina Kaif, will release on January 12, 2024.