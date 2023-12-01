HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Train’ with Mysskin goes on floors

To be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu under his banner V Creations, the film is touted to be an action thriller

December 01, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Train’.

Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Train’. | Photo Credit: @theVcreatons/Twitter

Vijay Sethupathi’s film, ‘Train’, with director Mysskin, has gone on floors. The film is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu under his banner V Creations. The film’s shooting commenced post a pooja ceremony, which was attended by the likes of filmmaker Vetrimaaran, and actor and Nadigar Sangam President Nasser. The makers released the film’s first-look as well.

ALSO READ
It’s a wrap for Vijay Sethupathi - Rukmini Vasanth’s ‘VJS 51’

‘Train’ is touted to be an action thriller, with the film’s story set to unveil on a train journey. Vijay Sethupathi is expected to appear in a different avatar, having undergone some transformation for his look. Dimple Hayati is cast in a prominent role, the makers said in a press release.

ALSO READ:‘Parking’ movie review: A fantastic MS Bhaskar shoulders a simple, efficient drama on ego clash

The film also stars Ira Dayanand, Nassar, Vinay Rai, Bhavana, Sampath Raj, Babloo Prithviraj, KS Ravikumar, Yugi Sethu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Kaniha, Diya Seetipalli, Singam Puli, Sriranjani, Ajay Rathnam, Thrigun Arun, and Raichal Rabecca. Mysskin will compose the film’s music as well.

Fowzia Fathima is the cinematographer while Sri Watson is the film’s editor. V Mayapandi has been roped in as the production designer. Kalaippuli S Thanu is also producing Max, starring Sudeep. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and also starring Katrina Kaif, will release on January 12, 2024.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.