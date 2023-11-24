ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya turns hero for stunt director Anl Arasu’s directorial debut, ‘Phoenix’

November 24, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Surya had previously starred alongside his father in films like ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ (2015) and ‘Sindhubaadh’ (2019)

The Hindu Bureau

Surya Vijay Sethupathi and Anl Arasu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya is making his debut as a lead actor in a new film. Titled Phoenix, the Tamil film will be helmed by famous stunt director Anl Arasu who is also making his directorial debut with it. 

ALSO READ
IFFI 2023 | ‘Gandhi Talks’ movie review: Vijay Sethupathi’s silent film fulfils part of its mission

Surya had previously starred alongside his father in films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) and Sindhubaadh (2019).  

A statement from the makers said that Arasu chose Surya after seeing him on the sets of Atlee - Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which featured Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The statement also added that Surya has trained for six months for the action film. 

Phoenix also stars Vignesh, Varsha Viswanath, Abi Nakshatra, Sathya NJ, Sampath, Harish Uthaman, Dileepan, Rishi and Poovaiyar. The film, produced by Rajalakshmy Arasakumar’s AK Braveman Pictures, will have music by Sam CS, cinematography by Velraj and editing by Praveen KL. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US