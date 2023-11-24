Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya turns hero for stunt director Anl Arasu’s directorial debut, ‘Phoenix’

November 24, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya is making his debut as a lead actor in a new film. Titled Phoenix, the Tamil film will be helmed by famous stunt director Anl Arasu who is also making his directorial debut with it.

Surya had previously starred alongside his father in films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) and Sindhubaadh (2019).

A statement from the makers said that Arasu chose Surya after seeing him on the sets of Atlee - Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which featured Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The statement also added that Surya has trained for six months for the action film.

Phoenix also stars Vignesh, Varsha Viswanath, Abi Nakshatra, Sathya NJ, Sampath, Harish Uthaman, Dileepan, Rishi and Poovaiyar. The film, produced by Rajalakshmy Arasakumar’s AK Braveman Pictures, will have music by Sam CS, cinematography by Velraj and editing by Praveen KL.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.