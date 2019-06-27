Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Sindhubaadh’ hits another snag on release day

The much-awaited film Sindhubaadh, which on Wednesday night was cleared for release, ran into further trouble as the distributors cancelled early morning shows due to delay in obtaining technical clearances.

At Rohini cinemas in Koyambedu, ushers were seen asking moviegoers to return after the 8 a.m. show was cancelled. Hundreds who had turned up in anticipation returned disappointed. One prominent reason being speculated was that the distributors had encountered delay in obtaining the Digital Rights Management (DRM) key because the film was only cleared for release on Wednesday.

The film, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali in the lead, is directed by S.U. Arun Kumar. Kumar too was at Rohini cinemas to catch the early morning show with the audience, and was spotted in a heated conversation with theatre ushers after being informed of the show's cancellation.

Sindhubaadh is now expected to release later in the day with 11.30 a.m. shows mooted to be the earliest that audience can catch Vijay Sethupathi on the big screen.

Produced by S.N. Rajarajan and Shan Sutharsan for the banners of K Productions and Vansan Movies respectively, the film ran into trouble when the makers of Baahubali 2, Arka Media Works obtained a stay order on its release in May. Sindhubaadh was originally scheduled for a May 17 release, before it was postponed to June 21. But Arka obtained a status quo on the stay order until Sindhubaadh’s producers cleared dues in excess of ₹16 crore to them, which was incurred when they bought distribution rights for Baahubali 2 in Tamil.

Late on Wednesday, Arka Media Works issued an NOC in favour of K Productions, which they claimed was “out of goodwill” and in order to not affect the interests of “various third parties” with whom they share business interests in Tamil Nadu.