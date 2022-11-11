Vijay Sethupathi’s next titled ‘DSP’; first look out

‘DSP’, directed by Ponram, is slated for a release in December this year

The Hindu Bureau
November 11, 2022 13:53 IST

Vijay Sethupathi in the poster of ‘DSP’ | Photo Credit: Karthik Subbaraj/Twitter

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film with director Ponram is now titled DSP. The makers announced the title on Thursday by releasing the first look poster of the film, which features Vijay as a police officer riding a Bullet bike.

The film has 2018’s Femina Miss India World winner Anukreethy Vas playing the female lead, while actors Shivani Narayanan ( Bigg Boss 4 Tamil, Vikram) and Pugazh ( Cooku With Comali) are also part of the cast.

DSP has cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan and Venkatesh S and editing by Vivek Harshan. D Imman has scored the music.

Produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and presented by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films, the film is eyeing a release in December this year.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has Sundeep Kishan-starrer Michael, Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai, Maanagaram’s Hindi remake Mumbaikar, Sriram Raghavan-directed Merry Christmas, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in different stages of production.

