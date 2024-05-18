Vijay Sethupathi’s next titled ‘Ace’; motion poster out

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film which marks his reunion with director Arumuga Kumar after the 2018 black comedy Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren is titled Ace. The film’s first look and motion poster were released by the makers.

The shooting of the untitled film, which will mark the Tamil debut of Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame, was wrapped up last year.

Ace also stars Yogi Babu, P.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Prithviraj and Rajkumar. Karan Bahadur Rawat is handling cinematography and Justin Prabhakaran is composing music for this film while editing is by R. Govindaraj. The film’s release date is expected to be announced soon.

Watch the teaser of Ace here:

