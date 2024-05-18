GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Vijay Sethupathi’s next titled ‘Ace’; motion poster out

‘Ace’ will mark the Tamil debut of Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth of ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ fame

Updated - May 18, 2024 12:49 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 12:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Ace’;

First look of Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Ace’; | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film which marks his reunion with director Arumuga Kumar after the 2018 black comedy Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren is titled Ace. The film’s first look and motion poster were released by the makers. 

Vijay Sethupathi’s next with Arumuga Kumar goes on floors

The shooting of the untitled film, which will mark the Tamil debut of Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame, was wrapped up last year. 

Rukmini Vasanth eyes a versatile journey in Kannada cinema

Ace also stars Yogi Babu, P.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Prithviraj and Rajkumar. Karan Bahadur Rawat is handling cinematography and Justin Prabhakaran is composing music for this film while editing is by R. Govindaraj. The film’s release date is expected to be announced soon. 

Watch the teaser of Ace here:

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

