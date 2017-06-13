Vijay Sethupathi’s next film to be with Trisha

Vijay Sethupathi, who currently has nearly half a dozen Tamil projects in his kitty, launched his next Tamil outing titled 96 here on Monday.

The film to be directed by Premkumar, will see him paired with actor Trisha Krishnan. This is Premkumar’s debut directorial - he has been the cinematographer for many films including Vijay’s own Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Rummy.

Talking about 96, Vijay tells IANS: “It’s a love story that unfolds in class 12. The title refers to the year of a school batch. I wasn’t sure if Trisha would work with me but she liked the script so much, she came on board.”

But wouldn’t it be challenging to play a school boy at 39?

“As a school boy, I appear for brief portion in the film. I don’t have to worry about the challenges involved in a role. As an actor, my job is to be sincere and passionate to the script. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone,” he said.

Vijay says he has known Premkumar for a long time and calls him a “sensible filmmaker”.

On the career front, Vijay is awaiting the release of Vikram Vedha, Karuppan and Seetha Kathi.