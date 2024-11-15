ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’ to release in China

Published - November 15, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, ‘Maharaja’ also features Mamta Mohandas

The Hindu Bureau

Chinese poster of ‘Maharaja’  | Photo Credit: @Dir_Nithilan/X

If it’s Rajinikanth’s The Dancing Maharaja (Muthu) for Japan, it’s going to Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja for Chinese filmgoers. The hit Nithilan Saminathan directorial is soon to get a release in China.

The director took to X to share the news of the film’s release in the neighbouring country. He also shared a Chinese poster for the film and announced that it will release there on November 29.

Maharaja is a revenge saga about a barber (Sethupathi) whose house is broken into. He tells the cops that his ‘Lakshmi’ has been stolen, without expressing clearly if it’s a person or thing. As Maharaja searches for his elusive ‘Lakshmi’, the plot expands into an elaborate action drama, with ample guns and gangsters thrown in.

Maharaja also features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Munishkanth and others.

