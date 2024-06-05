ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’ gets a release date

Updated - June 05, 2024 06:14 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the action-drama also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty, Bharathiraja, and Abhirami in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘Maharaja’ | Photo Credit: @PassionStudios_/X

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s much-anticipated action-drama Maharaja will release in theatres on June 14, the makers announced on Wednesday. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan (of Kurangu Bommai fame), the film marks Vijay’s 50th film.

The makers announced the release date with a new poster featuring Vijay alongside Bollywood actor-director Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty, and Abhirami.

‘Maharaja’ trailer: Vijay Sethupathi readies for revenge against Anurag Kashyap in 50th film

The cast of Maharaja also features Bharathiraja, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Vinoth Sagar, ‘Boys’ Manikandan, Kalki, and Sachana Namidass.

With music scored by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the film has cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman and editing by Philomin Raj. Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy have produced the film.

Watch | Mamta Mohandas on her hunger to perform and why actors need to stay grounded
