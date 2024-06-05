Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’ gets a release date

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s much-anticipated action-drama Maharaja will release in theatres on June 14, the makers announced on Wednesday. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan (of Kurangu Bommai fame), the film marks Vijay’s 50th film.

The makers announced the release date with a new poster featuring Vijay alongside Bollywood actor-director Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty, and Abhirami.

The cast of Maharaja also features Bharathiraja, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Vinoth Sagar, ‘Boys’ Manikandan, Kalki, and Sachana Namidass.

With music scored by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the film has cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman and editing by Philomin Raj. Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy have produced the film.