Vijay Sethupathi to host ‘MasterChef Tamil’

The ‘Master’ star appeared in a promo on Sun TV’s official social media handle, confirming his presence on the cooking reality series

Actor Vijay Sethupathi will be taking on a new avatar soon; that of a cooking show host when the latest version of the popular MasterChef series — MasterChef Tamil — airs soon on Sun TV.

The Master star, who has anchored shows earlier, before his film career took off, appeared in a promo on Sun TV’s official social media handle, confirming his presence on the upcoming cooking reality series.

Reports indicate that the format of the show will follow the iconic MasterChef Australia series, which is currently in its13th season. There have also been six seasons of MasterChef India as well as a Junior MasterChef India version too.

After reality show Cook with Comali captured the fancy of audiences and made the likes of eventual winner Kani, Ashwin Kumar, Sivaangi and Pugazh household names, MasterChef Tamil will hope to follow in its wake.

On the film front, Sethupathi has many upcoming projects such as Tughlaq Durbar, Maamanithan and Laabam among others.