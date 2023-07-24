Vijay Sethupathi is the ‘dealer of death’ in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’; poster out

July 24, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled a cool character poster of Vijay Sethupathi from Jawan.

The poster describes Sethupathi’s mysterious character as ‘the dealer of death’. “There’s no stopping him... or is there? Watch out!,” SRK captioned his post.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is an high-octane action thriller starring SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and others. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

Vijay Sethupathi made his Bollywood debut in the Raj & DK web series Farzi. He also appeared in the Santosh Sivan-directed film Mumbaikar. He stars alongside Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan’s Hindi-Tamil bilingual Merry Christmas.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is scheduled to release on September 7, 2023.

