Vijay Sethupathi fights for a cause in ‘Ka Pae Ranasingam’

Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Sethupathi in the trailer

23 May 2020 15:41 IST

The teaser to the actor’s upcoming film was uploaded to YouTube and features him taking on the administration yet again

It would appear that Vijay Sethupathi is taking the Vijay route in films he plays the lead, championing causes of the poor and taking on the administration.

Ka Pae Ranasingam, the actor’s upcoming film, and the trailer to which was uploaded to YouTube on Saturday, resembles his previous film Sangathamizhan (with respect to the broad plot of fighting for a cause) minus the bits that heavily influenced Sangathamizhan’s poor reviews at the box office.

The trailer begins in a courtroom where a judge is set to pronounce a verdict based on the facts and arguments made on a case.

We hear Vijay Sethupathi next; his comment: “Gone are the days when politics was played on the basis of caste and religion. Politics of the future will be for air and water.” We see a shot of Aishwarya Rajesh, and she is getting married (presumed to be Vijay Sethupathi’s character) and the next shot has her looking forlorn with a child in her hands.

The broad idea of Ka Pae Ranasingam seems to be one of farmlands being turned over to industrial barons to set up their manufacturing plants, at the expense of the rural poor. News anchor Rangaraj Pandey plays the role of a Collector and is seen stopped by Vijay Sethupathi and others, who stage a sit down in front of his entourage.

There also seems to be commentary on the purpose of Aadhar card and another one on “removing names” from the ration card register (which could be a nod to the NRC-CAA issue), and which ends with Aishwarya saying, “Po, naanga India-ve illanu ezhuthu po (Go write that we are not from India).”

The trailer has got upwards of 4.5 lakh views at the time of writing. Produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh, Ka Pae Ranasingam is written and directed by P Virumandi. Musical score is by Ghibran, cinematography is by NK Ekhambaram while Shivanandeeswaran is in-charge of the edit desk. Peter Hein has choreographed the stunt sequences. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.