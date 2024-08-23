ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen team up for director Pandiraj’s next

Updated - August 23, 2024 05:30 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 05:28 pm IST

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the new film sees Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen collaborating once again after the Malayalam film ‘19(1)(a)‘

The Hindu Bureau

Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Pandiraj, who last helmed the 2022 film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, is back. The director, known for directing films like Pasanga, Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, is teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen for an untitled project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the new film sees Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen collaborating once again after the Malayalam film 19(1)(a)

Nithya Menen on her Best Actress win: ‘My intention has always been to do roles that make people happy’

Nithya recently bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress recently for her role in Thiruchitrambalam and in an interaction with us regarding the prestigious win, she said she was looking forward to this film with Vijay Sethupathi. “It’ll not just be a romantic film but something that breaks genres. Since our Malayalam film, we’ve gotten along so well and wanted to do another film. I think it will be a nice experience for all of us,” said Nithya.

‘Ponniyin Selvan - I’ bags four National Awards; Nithya Menen shares Best Actor (Female) for ‘Thiruchitrambalam’

The actor who was last seen in Tamil in the very film she won the National Award for, has films like Kadhalikka Neramillai with Jayam Ravi and director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, and Dear Exeswith debutant director Kamini and co-starring Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Prateik Babbar, and Deepak Parambol in the pipeline.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who is basking in the success of Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, will next be seen in Viduthalai Part 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US