Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen team up for director Pandiraj’s next

Director Pandiraj, who last helmed the 2022 film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, is back. The director, known for directing films like Pasanga, Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, is teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen for an untitled project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the new film sees Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen collaborating once again after the Malayalam film 19(1)(a).

Nithya recently bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress recently for her role in Thiruchitrambalam and in an interaction with us regarding the prestigious win, she said she was looking forward to this film with Vijay Sethupathi. “It’ll not just be a romantic film but something that breaks genres. Since our Malayalam film, we’ve gotten along so well and wanted to do another film. I think it will be a nice experience for all of us,” said Nithya.

The actor who was last seen in Tamil in the very film she won the National Award for, has films like Kadhalikka Neramillai with Jayam Ravi and director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, and Dear Exeswith debutant director Kamini and co-starring Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Prateik Babbar, and Deepak Parambol in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who is basking in the success of Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, will next be seen in Viduthalai Part 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.