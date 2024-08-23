GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen team up for director Pandiraj’s next

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the new film sees Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen collaborating once again after the Malayalam film ‘19(1)(a)‘

Updated - August 23, 2024 05:30 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 05:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi

Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Pandiraj, who last helmed the 2022 film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, is back. The director, known for directing films like Pasanga, Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, is teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen for an untitled project.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the new film sees Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen collaborating once again after the Malayalam film 19(1)(a)

Nithya Menen on her Best Actress win: ‘My intention has always been to do roles that make people happy’

Nithya recently bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress recently for her role in Thiruchitrambalam and in an interaction with us regarding the prestigious win, she said she was looking forward to this film with Vijay Sethupathi. “It’ll not just be a romantic film but something that breaks genres. Since our Malayalam film, we’ve gotten along so well and wanted to do another film. I think it will be a nice experience for all of us,” said Nithya.

‘Ponniyin Selvan - I’ bags four National Awards; Nithya Menen shares Best Actor (Female) for ‘Thiruchitrambalam’

The actor who was last seen in Tamil in the very film she won the National Award for, has films like Kadhalikka Neramillai with Jayam Ravi and director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, and Dear Exeswith debutant director Kamini and co-starring Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Prateik Babbar, and Deepak Parambol in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who is basking in the success of Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, will next be seen in Viduthalai Part 2.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.