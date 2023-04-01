ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Sethupathi and director Manikandan to collaborate once again

April 01, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

The new web series was launched on Friday at Usilampatti, Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

Director Manikandan and Vijay Sethupathi at the web series’ launch | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Manikandan of Kaaka Muttaifame is making his OTT debut with a new series for Disney+ Hotstar. The series will star Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, marking his third collaboration with the filmmaker after Aandavan Kattalaiand Kadaisi Vivasayi.

ALSO READ
Watch | Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Raashi Khanna, Raj and DK talk about the making of ‘Farzi’

The new series was launched on Friday at Usilampatti, Tamil Nadu. 7C’s Entertainment Pvt Ltd’s P Arumugakumar is producing the series which will have music by Rajesh Murugesan and cinematography by Shanmugasundaram.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who was a part of this Friday’s release Viduthalai Part 1, will also be seen in the film’s sequel which is expected to be released soon. He also has films like Merry Christmas, Gandhi Talks, Mumbaikar and Jawan in different stages of development.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US