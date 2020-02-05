Vijay questioned by Income Tax officials on the sets of ‘Master’

Actor Vijay is currently being questioned by Income Tax officials on the sets of his next film Master in Thirunelveli.

The star was issued a summons while he was shooting for the Lokesh-Kanagaraj directorial, and taken away by the IT department for questioning. The shooting for the day has been cancelled and is expected to resume tomorrow.

According to reports, IT raids are taking place are properties associated with AGS Entertainment across 20 locations since Wednesday morning. Vijay’s last film Bigil was produced by AGS Entertainment on a budget of ₹180 crores, and Archana Kalpathi was the creative producer. Vijay is being questioned with regards to this issue, and the actor's salary for the project has also reportedly come into debate.

Bigil, directed by Atlee, was a huge hit for the star, and one of his most successful movies till date.

The cast and crew of Master kick-started the project with a formal pooja earlier this year in October.

The star cast consists of big names such as Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, web series artiste Brigada and Gouri G Kishan of 96 fame in key roles. Kaithi’s Arjun Das also replaced Malayalam star Antony Varghese of Angamaly Diaries in the project. Tipped to be an action-drama, reports suggest that the movie is likely to hit screens in April 2020.

Produced by XB Film Creators, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, who is collaborating with Vijay after Kaththi and the cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan.