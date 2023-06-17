ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay meets and honours students; speech goes viral

June 17, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

The actor will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Vijay in a still from the event | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vijay, earlier today, attended the Thalapathy Vijay Education Award Ceremony, in which he honoured the top-scoring students of this year’s 10th and 12th-grade public examinations. The students who obtained the top three positions across the state of Tamil Nadu were honoured with certificates and incentive money in the presence of their parents.

During his speech, the actor took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he wasn’t a bright student like the ones in front of him. The actor pointed out the importance of education by citing a line from Dhanush’s Asuran. Vijay also addressed the students as tomorrow’s voters and sent a strong message against cash for votes.

Interestingly, this comes just a few days before the actor’s birthday. Awaiting the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, the first single from the Vijay starrer, ‘Naa Ready’, will be out on June 22. With Leo, Vijay is reuniting with the director after Master. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

CONNECT WITH US