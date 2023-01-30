Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj reunite for ‘Thalapathy 67’

January 30, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The hit Master combo of actor Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj — as well as music composer Anirudh Ravichander — are set to reunite for Vijay’s next, Thalapathy 67.

The film will be produced by SS Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. Other technicians on board include DOP Manoj Paramahamsa, editor Philomin Raj and choreographer Dinesh. Other cast members are set to be announced soon.

The shooting of the film commenced earlier this month on January 2, and early reports indicate that the film could have a Deepavali release later this year.

Director Lokesh announced the news on social media today, and speculation is rife on Thalapathy 67 also being part of his film universe that includes Kaithi and Vikram. Vijay and Lokesh’s previous film, Master, was a blockbuster success and one of Tamil cinema’s biggest theatrical hits post-pandemic.

Vijay’s last film was the family drama Varisu, which was a 2023 Pongal release.

