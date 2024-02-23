ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Kumar teams up with ‘Seththumaan’ director for ‘Election’

February 23, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

‘Election’ stars ‘Ayothi’-fame Preethi Asrani as the female lead while the rest of the cast includes Richa Joshi, Dileepan, Pavel Navageethan, George Maryan and Natchiyal Suganthi

The Hindu Bureau

‘Election’ First Look | Photo Credit: @VijaySethuOffl/X

Uriyadi-fame Vijay Kumar, who was seen recently in Fight Club, is collaborating with director Tamizh who is known for helming Seththumaan. Titled Election, the film’s first look was released by Vijay Sethupathi.

ALSO READ
SJ Suryah joins the cast of Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’; Selvaraghavan confirms being a part of the film
ALSO READ
Yogi Babu teams up with director Suresh Sangaiah for a Hotstar Specials movie

Election stars Ayothi-fame Preethi Asrani as the female lead while the rest of the cast includes Richa Joshi, Dileepan, Pavel Navageethan, George Maryan and Natchiyal Suganthi. Aditya is bankrolling the film under his Reel Good Films banner.

With writer Azhagiya Periyavan penning the dialogues, Mahendiran Jayaraju has been roped in as the cinematographer. Govind Vasantha, who had teamed up with Vijay Kumar for Uriyadi 2and Fight Club, is composing music for Election.

Election’s shooting has been wrapped up and the film is in its post-production stage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US