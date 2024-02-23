Vijay Kumar teams up with ‘Seththumaan’ director for ‘Election’

February 23, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Uriyadi-fame Vijay Kumar, who was seen recently in Fight Club, is collaborating with director Tamizh who is known for helming Seththumaan. Titled Election, the film’s first look was released by Vijay Sethupathi.

Election stars Ayothi-fame Preethi Asrani as the female lead while the rest of the cast includes Richa Joshi, Dileepan, Pavel Navageethan, George Maryan and Natchiyal Suganthi. Aditya is bankrolling the film under his Reel Good Films banner.

With writer Azhagiya Periyavan penning the dialogues, Mahendiran Jayaraju has been roped in as the cinematographer. Govind Vasantha, who had teamed up with Vijay Kumar for Uriyadi 2and Fight Club, is composing music for Election.

Election’s shooting has been wrapped up and the film is in its post-production stage.