Vijay - H Vinoth’s ‘Thalapathy 69’ goes on floors; pictures from pooja ceremony out

Thalapathy 69, Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film with director H Vinoth, went on floors today (October 4, 2024) with a pooja ceremony. This comes just days after the makers unveiled the cast and crew of the film.

The production banner backing the film, the Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, took to their official X account to post pictures from the ceremony.

Starring Beast co-star Pooja Hegde as the female lead, Thalapathy 69 features an ensemble star cast that includes veteran Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju.

Likely to be a political drama, the film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Anirudh’s fifth collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

With Sathyan Sooriyan handling the cinematography, the film has Pradeep E Ragav as the editor, Analarasu as the stunt choreographer, and Selvakumar as the art director.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK, the film is set to hit the screens in October 2025.

Notably, H Vinoth, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Valimai and Thunivu, has joined the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and his rival Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, Perarasu, and Venkat Prabhu. Janaki Soundar’s 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile starred both superstars

The buzz around the film has skyrocketed as Vijay announced that this will be his last outing before he gets into full-time politics. Earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.