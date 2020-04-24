Vijay fan killed by Rajinikanth fan, after argument over coronavirus relief funds

A 22-year-old fan of actor Vijay died after he was allegedly attacked by a fan of actor Rajinikanth following a wordy duel at Marakkanam on Thursday.

Police have arrested A. Dinesh Babu, fan of actor Rajinikanth in connection with the murder. According to police, the deceased M. Yuvaraj and his neighbour Dinesh Babu were in an inebriated condition when the duo got into an argument over which actor had donated more for the COVID-19 relief fund in the State. The argument worsened as each fan tried to reinstate that their star had paid more.

In a fit of rage, Dinesh Babu attacked Yuvaraj who was a fan of actor Vijay, who kept saying his star had given more funds for COVID-19, and pushed him down. Yuvaraj collapsed and died on the spot.

The body was sent to a private medical college and hospital in Kalapet in Puducherry.

Further investigations are on.