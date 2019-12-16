Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘world famous’ leading heroines

Over the last few days, the team of the Telugu film World Famous Lover headlined by Vijay Deverakonda has been unveiling posters featuring its four leading women — Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna.

The first poster unveiled last week showed Vijay Devarakonda as Seenayya and Aishwarya Rajesh as his wife Suvarna. The second poster showed Izabelle Leite as Iza. Vijay’s look changes from the somewhat rustic Seenayya to the urbane Gautham, against the French backdrop. The third in the series of posters unveiled the looks of Catherine Tresa as Smitha and Vijay as Srinu, who works in Singareni. The final poster featured Raashi Khanna as Yamini and Vijay as Gautham, again.

The teaser is scheduled to release on January 3 and the film will arrive on February 14, 2020. World Famous Lover is directed by Kranthi Madhav, with music by Gopi Sundar and cinematography by Jaya Krishna Gummadi.