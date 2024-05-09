ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Deverakonda’s new films with directors Ravi Kiran Kola and Rahul Sankrityan announced

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 12:52 pm IST

Currently working on his 12th film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, actor Vijay Deverakonda will then work with directors Ravi Kiran Kola and Rahul Sankrityan 

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay Deverakonda | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vijay Deverakonda turned 35 on Thursday, May 9, 2024. On his birthday, production house Mythri Movie Makers formally announced the actor’s new film to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The untitled Telugu film referred to as #VD14, will be a period drama that will be released in multiple languages. The actor will also be working with director Ravi Kiran Kola for a film produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Currently he is working on his 12th film, #VD12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concept poster of director Rahul Sankrityan’s film starring Vijay Deverakonda

Rahul Sankrityan had earlier worked with Vijay Deverakonda for Taxiwaala and later directed the Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy. His second collaboration with Vijay is a drama set in the 19th century, about a short-lived hero who lived from 1854 to 1878. The concept poster of the film shows a drought-hit landscape and a warrior’s statue with the caption, ‘The legend of cursed land’. 

Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Family Star’: We have gone all out to give people an entertainer

According to the makers, the film will narrate a story inspired by untold real events with a strong emotional core. Mythri Movie Makers who earlier produced the Vijay starrers Dear Comrade and Kushi plan to release this new film in multiple languages. 

Concept poster of director Ravi Kiran Kola’s film with Vijay Deverakonda

After the recent Family Star, Vijay will be teaming up with producer Dil Raju again for director Ravi Kiran Kola’s film. Ravi debuted as a director with Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and wrote Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. Ravi’s film with Vijay will be a rural action drama and a poster shows the actor holding a machete. A note from the film unit states that Vijay is likely to undergo a makeover for this pan-India film. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Sithara Entertainments’ venture directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri is being filmed in and around Visakhapatnam and the makers stated on social media that they will unveil a sneak peak of the ambitious film soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US