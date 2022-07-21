Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ trailer promises a masala sports action drama

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey and Mike Tyson’s ‘Liger’, directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar, is out

The trailer of Liger, which marks actor Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in Hindi cinema, and will simultaneously release in multiple languages in India, was unveiled in Hyderabad amid much fanfare on Thursday morning. Director Puri Jagannadh, producer Karan Johar and the film’s female lead Ananya Pandey were witness to the cheering by hundreds of Vijay Deverakonda fans who had gathered at Sudarshan, one of the popular theatres at RTC Crossroads, Hyderabad.

Vijay stated that he was overwhelmed with the reception, considering that it has been two years since he had a theatrical release and his previous film World Famous Lover was a no-show at the box office.

The trailer of Liger shows the journey of Vijay’s character from a tea seller in Mumbai who is described as a crossbreed between a lion and a tiger, training to participate in the mixed martial arts championships. The visuals show him and his mother, played by Ramya Krishna, wearing their attitude on their sleeves.

Vijay’s character has the tendency to stutter and has to take on opponents off and on the sporting arena. The trailer has the markers of a typical Puri Jagannadh film laced with masala elements. To Vijay’s character emphasising that he is a fighter, Mike Tyson closes the trailer with the statement, “if you are a fighter, what am I?”

Liger is scheduled to release on August 25. Co-produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur, the sports action drama has on board cinematographer Vishnu Sarma, stunt director Kecha from Thailand, and also stars Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu. Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayala.