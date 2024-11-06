GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijay Deverakonda suffers injury on sets of ‘VD 12’, continues shooting: Reports

‘VD 12’, starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, is set to release in March, 2025

Published - November 06, 2024 12:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Vijay Deverakonda | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has injured his shoulder while shooting for director Gautam Tinnanuri’s film, say reports. The actor was reportedly shooting for an action sequence for the movie, tentatively titled VD 12. The movie is set to release on March 28, 2025

‘VD 12’: Vijay Deverakonda’s film with Gowtam Tinnanuri gets a release date

The film team is yet to officially give an update on the incident. Deverakonda is learnt to have resumed shoot despite the injury. The actor is undergoing physiotherapy and rehab for the injury, suffered while filming a complex action sequence.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for VD 12. Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John are the cinematographers while Navin Nooli is the editor. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Srikara Studios will present the film.

ALSO READ:‘Family Star’: Vijay Deverakonda’s team files complaint about ‘negative propaganda’ against actor’s new film

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Family Star, directed by Parasuram. The movie also starred Mrunal Thakur in the female lead role.

