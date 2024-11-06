Vijay Deverakonda suffers injury on sets of ‘VD 12’, continues shooting: Reports

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has injured his shoulder while shooting for director Gautam Tinnanuri’s film, say reports. The actor was reportedly shooting for an action sequence for the movie, tentatively titled VD 12. The movie is set to release on March 28, 2025

The film team is yet to officially give an update on the incident. Deverakonda is learnt to have resumed shoot despite the injury. The actor is undergoing physiotherapy and rehab for the injury, suffered while filming a complex action sequence.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for VD 12. Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John are the cinematographers while Navin Nooli is the editor. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Srikara Studios will present the film.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Family Star, directed by Parasuram. The movie also starred Mrunal Thakur in the female lead role.