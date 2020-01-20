Vijay Deverakonda starts shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Fighter’

Vijay Deverakonda’s forthcoming Fighter with director Puri Jagannadh was flagged off in Mumbai, with a formal pooja ceremony on Monday. The movie marks Vijay’s first collaboration with Puri Jagannadh who is known for his mass entertainers like Pokiri, Temper and iSmart Shankar.

According to a press release, the makers reportedly kick-started Fighter with a marriage scene. Reports suggest that Ananya Pandey has been roped in to play the leading lady. Touted to be an action entertainer, the movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur while Karan Johar will be presenting the movie in Hindi through his Dharma Productions. The cast also comprises of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Redddy and Aali.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Dear Comrade, awaits the release of World Famour Lover.