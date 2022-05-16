Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha’s romantic comedy titled ‘Kushi’

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s forthcoming Telugu film directed by Shiva Nirvana borrows its title from the 2000 Tamil film Kushi starring Vijay and Jothika (also remade in Telugu in 2001, starring Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla). The new Kushi is billed to be a romantic comedy. The team unveiled the first look poster, bursting with pops of colours and featuring the lead actors. Vijay shared the poster on Twitter and described the film as, “An explosion of happiness, laughter, love and family bonding,” and added, “An epic romantic comedy in the making.” Samantha stated, “a grand family experience.” Kushi is scheduled to release in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 23, 2022. Actors Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya are also part of the film. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili. The team includes production designer Jayashree Lakshminarayanan, editor Prawin Pudi, music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematographer G Murali.



