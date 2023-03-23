ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha’s ‘Kushi’ to hit screens on September 1

March 23, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in a new poster of ‘Kushi’ | Photo Credit: @Samanthaprabhu2/Twitter

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming romantic drama Kushi is all set to hit screens on September 1. The makers released a new poster featuring the two to announce the news.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana ( Ninnu Kori, Tuck Jagadish, Majili). The shoot of the film, which went on floors in April last year, was halted reportedly after Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. The film, which was indefinitely postponed from its December 2022 release, is now expected to resume shoots soon.

Kushi also stars Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rohini, Sachin Khedakar, Lakshmi, Ali, Saranya Pradeep, Vennela Kishore, and others.

With music scored by Hridayam music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, the film has cinematography by G Murali ( Kabali, Kaala, and Sarpatta Parambarai fame) and editing by Prawin Pudi ( 24, Vakeel Saab, Tuck Jagadish)

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yelamanchili under their Mythri Movie Makers banner, Kushi will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

