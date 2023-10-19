HamberMenu
Vijay Deverakonda-Parasuram film titled ‘Family Star’; glimpse video out

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, ‘Family Star’ is set to release in theatres during Sankranti 2024

October 19, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Deverakonda in a still from ‘Family Star’

Vijay Deverakonda in a still from ‘Family Star’ | Photo Credit: Dil Raju/YouTube

We had reported earlier that the Geetha Govindam team — actor Vijay Deverakonda, director Parasuram Petla and music composer Gopi Sunder — are joining hands once again for a new Telugu film. On Wednesday, the makers announced that the film, also starring Mrunal Thakur, has been titled Family Star.

The makers announced the title through a glimpse video that shows Vijay as a family man who buys groceries and drops his kids off at school. When Ajay Ghosh’s antagonist character jibes that these are emasculating activities, Vijay’s character question if these activities make anyone less of a man, before beating a henchman to pulp.

The film has cinematography by K.U. Mohanan, editing by Marthand K Venkatesh and art direction by A.S. Prakash.

Family Star is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma serves as the creative producer of the film. The film is set to release in theatres during Sankranti 2024.

