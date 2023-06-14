June 14, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

Five years after the runaway Telugu hit Geetha Govindam, actor Vijay Deverakonda, director Parasuram Petla and music composer Gopi Sunder are collaborating for a new Telugu film. The untitled film produced by Dil Raju will star Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. This is Mrunal’s third Telugu film after the 2022 blockbuster Sita Ramam and debut director Shouryuv’s untitled film starring Nani.

The film was launched in Hyderabad on June 14 morning. While Dil Raju and Sirish are the co-producers, Vasu Varma will be the creative producer of the film. The launch took place in the presence of well-known film producer Shyam Prasad Reddy. Cinematographer K.U. Mohanan and art director A.S. Prakash are part of the crew.

Vijay is currently working on director Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He has also signed a film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

