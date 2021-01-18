Vijay Deverakonda aims high with ‘Liger’

Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Liger’

HYDERABAD

18 January 2021 11:31 IST

The film produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh also stars Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishna

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh’s pan Indian film which is co-produced by Karan Johar is titled Liger. Decoding the title, the makers have stated that ‘liger’ refers to a cross breed between a lion and a tiger. The film’s title has a tagline ‘Saala Crossbreed’.

This project was announced before the COVID-19 pandemic set in and shooting was paused during the lockdown. Vijay revealed the title on social media on Monday morning and went on to add, “Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here, according to conventions and set norms. But with sheer madness, passion and hard work, here we are! For everyone like me, it’s okay to dream big, believe and make it happen.”

Ananya Pandey plays the female lead. Liger is the first project to be jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s Puri Connects production house.

Advertising

Advertising

Liger is an action entertainer and marks Vijay’s entry into Hindi cinema. He reportedly plays a boxing exponent in the film, which is expected to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy star in crucial roles.